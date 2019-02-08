Home

Late of Ancaster, Ingoldsby and Corby Glen. Passed away at Avery Lodge on the 24th January 2019, after a short illness, aged 81 years. Sadly missed by family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Wednesday 13th February 2019 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Ancaster Surgery can be given on the day or can be forwarded to the Co-op Funeral Directors, Bridge End Road, Grantham, NG31 6JN
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
