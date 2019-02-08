Home

WHITBREAD
Jean May
Passed away peacefully with her family around her on 2nd February 2019 aged 72 years. Loving wife of the late Derrick, beloved mum to the late Joanne, Dianne, Nicola and Darren. mother in law to Tim, Mark and Jess. Very special grandma to Ben, Jack, Lucy, Molly & Alfie and great-grandma to Wolfgang. Sadly missed but never forgotten xxx Her funeral service will take place on Thursday 21st February at Grantham Crematorium Chapel at 10.30am followed by a private family wake. Family flowers only please. Donations to Diabetes UK may be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director,
14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
