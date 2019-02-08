Home

Marlene STOREY

Marlene STOREY Notice
STOREY
Marlene (nee Haynes)
Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 4th February 2019 aged 71. She will be deeply missed by her loving partner John, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 21st February 2019 at Grantham Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Ataxia UK and Macmillan Nurse may be given on the day or can be forwarded to Robert Holland Funeral Director, 14 St Catherine's Road, Grantham, NG31 6TS
Published in Grantham Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
