GREENSMITH
Mavis
On Monday 25th February, peacefully in Grantham Hospital, Mavis, aged 80 years, of Fulbeck. Loving wife of the late Fred, much-loved sister of Sheila, Janice, Maureen, Malcolm, Val, Pam, Brenda, Barbara and Ian and a loving auntie and great-auntie. Funeral Service at St Nicholas' Church, Fulbeck on Wednesday 20th March 2019 at 11.30am followed by burial in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations are invited for the British Heart Foundation, c/o Colin Ward Funeral Services, 14 Boston Rd, Sleaford NG34 7ET Tel: 01529 300123
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 8, 2019