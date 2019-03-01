Home

William Roberts & Sons
Devon Lane
Bottesford, Leicestershire NG13 0BZ
01949 842401
More Obituaries for Raymond Dennis COOK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Dennis COOK

Notice Condolences

Raymond Dennis COOK Notice
COOK
Raymond Dennis
05/03/33 - 18/02/19
It is with great sadness we have to announce that Ray passed away at home on the 18th February, 2019. Loving husband to Barbara, father to Jenny and Graham and grandfather to Jordan and Jake. He will be greatly missed and touched the hearts of many. The funeral is to be held on Friday, 8th March with a Committal at Grantham Crematorium, NG31 9DT at 9.30am, followed by a Thanksgiving Service for Ray's life at 2.00pm at St. Guthlac's Church, Stathern, LE14 4HB and refreshments at Paul's Restaurant, Bottesford NG13 0BW. Family flowers only, with donations in aid of The British Heart Foundation and Ward 10 Renal Unit at Leicester General Hospital. Any cheques should be made payable to the Funeral Directors, William Roberts & Sons, Bottesford, NG13 0BZ.
Published in Grantham Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
