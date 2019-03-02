|
Geraldine Hance
Geraldine (Williams) Hance, 82, passed away Feb. 26, 2019, at Hospice of North Idaho Schneidmiller House with loved ones by her side. Gerry was born Dec. 14, 1936, to Frank and Stella Williams in Slaytonville. She grew up in Midland with her two brothers. On June 8, 1955, she married Kenneth Hance. Ken was in the Navy and they traveled and lived all over the United States with their two children. They spent their retirement years in Jacksonville and had recently moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, to be closer to family.
Gerry is survived by Ken Hance, her loving husband of 63 years; her daughter, Susan (Greg) Bauerle of Hayden, Idaho; grandchildren, Jennifer (Josh) Keough, Kevin Bauerle, Shabree (Bret) Whiteman and Trent (Rikki) Hance; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son, Steve Hance; her parents; and her brothers, Bob and J.T. Williams.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Yates Funeral Home-Coeur d'Alene Chapel, 744 N. Fourth St., Coeur d'Alene.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.
Published in Greenwood Democrat on Mar. 3, 2019