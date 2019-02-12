|
|
Lenora Stermetz
Lenora Clark Stermetz, 96, of Greenwood passed from this life Feb. 11, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Sept. 3, 1922, in Jenny Lind to the late George and Ida Harper Clark. Lenora was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at First Lutheran Church in Fort Smith and helped start two mission churches, Our Redeemer Lutheran in Fort Smith and Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood. She taught Sunday school and served as Sunday school superintendent. Lenora was active with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League and was Sunshine chairman. She worked in, and truly loved, evangelism. Lenora loved to sew, read and fix hair. She loved children of all ages.
She is survived by her daughter, Carmalita Egbert; nine grandchildren, Eliot Egbert, Danny Egbert, Rance Wibbing, Gail Kennedy, Melanie Ray, Wendy Stermetz, Breanna Harvell, Cherylee Smith and Matthew Stermetz; nine great-grandchildren, Amber Gross, Tristan Watts, Austin Nelson, Jacob Horton, Shiloh Horton, Caiden Smith, Cage Wibbing, Forest Wibbing and Dixie Cotner; as well as one great-great-grandchild, Ares Horton.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Anton "Tony" Stermetz; two sons, Charles Wibbing and Tony "Butch" P. Stermetz; her daughter, Joyce Jean Wibbing; three brothers, Ambrose, Cecil and Guy Clark; as well as three sisters, Wanda Fant, Thelma Fritts and Betty Dolan.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Greenwood with Pastor Jason Zirbel officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
The family will greet friends 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Eliot Clark Egbert,Danny Earl Egbert, Tony Matthew Stermetz, Jacob Ryan Horton, Tristan James Watts and Austin D'wayne Nelson.
Honorary pallbearers are Alan, Chris and Matthew Dolan, Benny, Ronnie and Bill Fant, Bob Day, Alex Vesa and Ward Locklear.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church Altar Fund, 18218 U.S. 71 S., Greenwood, AR 72936.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greenwood Democrat on Feb. 13, 2019