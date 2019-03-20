|
BROWN, JANE ROBERTA, a McMinnville resident and Warren County native, age 80, was born May 6, 1938 and died March 13, 2019 at St. Thomas River Park Hospital following a brief illness.
A homemaker and Mom and member of the Church of Christ, she was the daughter of the late Johnny and Mabel King O'Neal. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Wayne Brown; daughter, Janis Suzanne Brown and eight siblings.
Mrs. Brown is survived by three sons and daughter-in-law, Bruce Wayne and Lois Brown of Morrison, TN, Charles Randal Brown of McMinnville and Anthony Brown of Altamont, TN; fifteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren; sister, Lois McCormick and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Saturday, March 16, 2019 in High's Chapel with Jason Brown officiating. Burial followed in the Grace Chapel Cemetery in Beersheba Springs, TN.
Arrangements were provided by High Funeral Home, McMinnville, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Mar. 21, 2019