THOMAS, LEROY, age 78, of Tracy City, passed away quietly at his home Sunday, February 10, 2019. Leroy was a well-respected carpenter as well as a brick and stone mason during his working career. Besides being a master craftsman, Leroy tinkered with anything that was broken. In this area he was a Jack-of-all trades.

Leroy was preceded in death by his parents, Esther Elizabeth and Roy Hilman Thomas; siblings, Willie Mae Thomas Geary, Lucretia Thomas Crabtree and Kenneth, Pee Wee, (Margaret Anne) Thomas.

He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends for his funny stories and sharp wit. However, those who knew him best will remember him as a child of God who dedicated his life to the Lord and has now gone home to meet his heavenly Father.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 54 years, Margaret Dunwoody Thomas; daughter, Tammy Thomas Cooley; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Evans Witzel (Allen) of Rossville, GA and Lee Evans of Tracy City; two great-grandchildren, Sabrina and Preston; his sidekick, Lady the dog; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Danny Coffelt officiating. Burial was in the City Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster & Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN. Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 14, 2019