CHILDERS, MARGUERITE DICKERSON, age 82, of the Flat Branch community near Tracy City, departed this life Friday, February 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. She was born in Altamont, a daughter of the late Ame and Sally Givens Dickerson and was preceded in death by her husband, Golan Childers; brothers, Henry and Bill Dickerson; sisters, Billie Jean Dickerson, Nell Gattis, Millie Stone, Marzee Childers, Nettie Lockhart and Marie Manning; granddaughter, Leah Marie Turner.
Mrs. Childers was a member of Mt. Ararat Methodist Church, she loved reading especially Amish books, feeding her birds and watching GCTV.
Survivors include her children, Sharon (Travis) Turner and daughter, Sara Beth Turner, Joy (John) Butner and sons, Matthew and Kevin Butner, Lynn (Jimmy) Williams and children, Jennifer Childers and Evan Stiefel, Martha Childers and her daughter, Jessica Reed, Ann (Dewayne) Seagroves and their son, Austin McHone, Pam (Jody) Scott and their children, Cain and Rain Higgins and Seth Scott, Anthony (Angie) Childers, their children Tiffany Anderson and Joshua Childers, and two additional grandchildren, Hallie Stiefel and Austin Higgins; great-grandchildren, John Rett Butner, Haylen Stiefel, Karastin, Kaslin and Kaylin Anderson; brother, Johnny Dickerson; sister, Frieda McKnight; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Sunday in the funeral home chapel with Brother John Butner officiating. Burial was in Bonny Oak Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Foster and Lay Chapel, Tracy City, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 28, 2019