Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula (Sweeton) Johnson


Paula (Sweeton) Johnson
1957 - 2019
Paula (Sweeton) Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, PAULA SWEETON, 61, of Manchester, TN, passed away Friday, February 8, 201, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, TN. She was born in Gruetli-Laager, TN on October 24, 1957, to James Sweeten and Essie Jean Henderson Sweeton who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Kelvin Sweeton and Sammy Byars.
She is survived her husband, Brooks Johnson; sons, Aevery Johnson and Ashton Johnson; daughters, Tava (Dustin) Gallagher; sisters, Johnnie Kay Ellis and Lana Givens; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in the Fall Creek Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Layne Funeral Home, Palmer, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 14, 2019
