Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumberland Funeral Home
210 Fairmont Avenue
Monteagle, TN 37356
931-924-2381
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Price
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Haskel Price Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Haskel Price Jr. Obituary
PRICE, ROY HASKEL, JR., age 76, of the Jumpoff community near Sewanee, passed away at home Thursday, January 31, 2019. Haskel was a son of the late Roy H. Price, Sr. and Lois Coppinger Price and was preceded in death by a son, Rocky Price.
Haskel was a master carpenter for over 50+ years and had built many homes in the area. His hobbies were woodworking, guns and his antique car. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Price; sons, Mike (Nancy) Ward, Jason (Kristy) Price; daughter, Gail (Bryan) Rothermund; brothers, Neil and C.W. Price; grandchildren, Josh Ward, Hailee Gallo, Katie Sherrill, David Sherrill, Serenity Price, Lagatha Price, JD Price and Randy Seagroves and a great-grandchild, Alyssia Seagroves.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Elder Franklin Hill officiating. Burial was in Gregg Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.