PRICE, ROY HASKEL, JR., age 76, of the Jumpoff community near Sewanee, passed away at home Thursday, January 31, 2019. Haskel was a son of the late Roy H. Price, Sr. and Lois Coppinger Price and was preceded in death by a son, Rocky Price.
Haskel was a master carpenter for over 50+ years and had built many homes in the area. His hobbies were woodworking, guns and his antique car. He was an avid outdoorsman.
Survivors include his wife, Peggy Price; sons, Mike (Nancy) Ward, Jason (Kristy) Price; daughter, Gail (Bryan) Rothermund; brothers, Neil and C.W. Price; grandchildren, Josh Ward, Hailee Gallo, Katie Sherrill, David Sherrill, Serenity Price, Lagatha Price, JD Price and Randy Seagroves and a great-grandchild, Alyssia Seagroves.
Funeral services were held Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Elder Franklin Hill officiating. Burial was in Gregg Cemetery. Arrangements provided by Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, TN.
Published in Grundy County Herald on Feb. 7, 2019