PINEVILLE - Adrienna Ainsley Dye, 30, of Pineville, passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. She was born in Middlesboro on June 21, 1988 the daughter of Teresa Roark Dye and Bruce Dye. Adrienna had been a homemaker.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Harold and Edith Dye and William Bryant Roark; great-grandparents, Victor and Ethel Miracle, Frank and Martha Roark, Elige and Nora Dye and John Gibb and Josie Lawson.

Survivors include her daughter, Serenity Izabella Dye; mother, Teresa Roark Dye; father, Bruce Dye; brother, Spencer Chad Dye, grandmother, Wanda Roark and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Services will be at 2:00 PM Thursday at Blackmont Baptist Church with Rev. David Howard and Rev. Hardy Franks. Music will be by Mathel Pentecostal Church and Erica Baker. Burial will be in the Tackett Hill Cemetery with Spencer Dye, Harold Dean Miracle, Jr., John Luke, Dylan Yankee, Matthew Miracle, Paul Miracle, Shaun Miracle, Allen Miracle and Jonathan Miracle serving as pallbearers.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday beginning at 5:00PM - 9:00 PM at Blackmont Baptist Church. Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville is honored to serve the Dye Family.