Obituary Print Brenda Caudill (1947 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Brenda Gayle Caudill, 71, of Evarts passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. Born May 7, 1947 in Louellen, she had lived here most of her life. Brenda was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, decorating her home and was a fantastic cook. She was a member of the Bailey's Creek Holiness Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer Herron and Nellie Adams Herron; a sister, Sarah Angele Coker; and a brother, Harvey "Sonny" Herron. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Larry Caudill, Evarts; a daughter, Lisa Dixon and husband, Bobbie, Baxter; two granddaughters that were her pride and joy, Olivia Dixon and Abbigayle Dixon Ball and husband, Josh, and their soon to be born child, Brenda's first great-grandchild. Also surviving are two sisters, Dollie Moore, Lafayette, IN; Phyllis Aistrop, Big Stone Gap, VA; two sisters-in-law, Lillie Griffey and Imogene Herron; a host of nieces and nephews that she truly loved, including a special niece, Refina Stanton; and special friends, Lana Daniels, Delphine Brock, Easter Napier and her church family. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend James Middleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bobbie Dixon, Josh Ball, Bill Moore, Clint Moore and Nick Jarvis. Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.

Funeral Home EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts

119 N Bridge Street Post Office Box 249

Evarts , KY 40828

(606) 837-2119 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Harlan Daily Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close