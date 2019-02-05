Caleb Boggs, age 15 of Cumberland, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on February 4, 2019, at the Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital. Caleb was born on February 8, 2003, at the Hazard ARH in Hazard, KY. Caleb was a fun-loving, compassionate young man that enjoyed video games and being a big brother to his siblings. Caleb was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Nathaniel Boggs, maternal grandfather, Robert Eldridge. Caleb leaves to mourn his passing, mother and step-father, Pamela and Jeffrey Thompson of Cumberland, KY, father, Willie Boggs of Wallins, KY, paternal grandmother, Jeanette Boggs, maternal grandmother, Betty Eldridge, brother, Jeffrey Thompson, JR, sisters, Emma Grace Thompson, Brianne Thompson, Megan Thompson, Amanda Eldridge, aunts, Melissa (Jeff) Tolliver and Regina Boggs both of Cumberland, KY, uncles, Henry (Erica) Eldridge of Lynch, KY and Tim Boggs of Cumberland, KY.