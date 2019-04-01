David Jones, 69 of Fresh Meadows, was born on February 22, 1950 and entered Heaven on March 22, 2019 at his home. Visitation will be Tuesday after 5PM with funeral services at 7PM Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Darrell Turner officiating. Burial will follow on Wednesday at 11AM at Harlan County Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. To the family of Mr. Jones, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.