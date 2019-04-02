BLEDSOE - Donna Lefevers Brock, 65 of Bledsoe passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her home.

Donna was born December 13, 1953 in Beverly, KY to the late Archie and Effie Brock, Jr. She was a retired certified surgical assistant RN (CSA) having worked at the Harlan ARH and Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown, KY. She was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her, husband, Gary Smith; brothers & sisters, Hester Sparks, Herman Brock, Johnny Brock, Dwight Brock, Margaret Pennington, and Janey Middleton.

She is survived by her sisters, Patsy Brock and Ann Woods of Bledsoe, KY; brother, Kermit Brock of Tyner, KY; special nieces, Gina Pope of Richmond, and Debbie Morgan of Bledsoe; and nephews, Bobby Lewis of Bledsoe, and Glen Sparks of Bledsoe; great niece and nephew, Jessica and Jonathan Pope of Richmond, and Dustin and Derek Lewis; she leaves a host of other nieces, nephews, and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Monday (April 1) at the Green Hills Community Church at Bledsoe, KY. with Rev. Ted Brock officiating.

Burial will follow Brock-Sparks Cemetery at Bledsoe, KY.

Visitation will be after 12:00 pm (April 1) until the funeral hour at the Green Hills Community Church.

