Donna Kay Daniel, 61 of Bobs Creek, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the Pikeville Medical Center with her loving family by her side. She was born May 20, 1957 in Harlan, KY. Donna was a retired food service/secretary having been employed by the Harlan Co. Board of Education. She was very supportive of her husband Doug, as a minister of the gospel for many years. Donna was also a faithful soldier, working for Christ for many years. She was also a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and a member of the Cawood Pentecostal Holiness Church. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Ray Hensley & Dorothy Rhea Scott Hensley; her brother, Daniel Lee Hensley and her nephew, Ryan Middleton. Survivors include her husband of 45 years, Doug Daniel of Bobs Creek; her loving children, Steve Daniel of Cawood and Crystal Creech and husband, Stacy of Bobs Creek. Three grandchildren, Jared Creech, Stephen Allen Daniel and Matthew Daniel. Her sisters, Karen Middleton and (Wendell) of Smith, Tammy Stapleton and (Cousy) of Catrons Creek and Sheila Bruce and (David) of Bobs Creek. Also several nieces, nephews, relatives church family and friends also survive. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 7-PM at the Cawood Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Jerry Collins, Rev. Mike Hoskins and Rev. Richard Long officiating. Graveside services will be held on Sunday at 1-PM at the Old Arthurs Chapel Cemetery at Rose Hill, VA with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 9-PM and Saturday from 4 to 7-PM at the Cawood Pentecostal Holiness Church. To the family of Mrs. Daniel, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

Funeral Home Henson & Rich Funeral Home

414 Mound St

Harlan , KY 40831

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019

