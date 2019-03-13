KEITH — Donnie Ray Davenport, at the young age of 53, stepped into eternity in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 10, 2019, at his home. Born to Billy Joe and Jerris Harmon Davenport, at the Harlan Appalachian Hospital on February 13, 1966, Donnie was the third of four children, the only boy, but was best known as the 'baby' of the family.

He was a lover of life. A lifelong resident of Harlan County, Donnie grew up running the streets of Loyall, playing basketball, and developing into a daredevil. He made friends easily with his fun loving personality. He graduated from Loyall Elementary then went on to play four years of basketball for James A. Cawood High School. He received a scholarship offer to further his basketball career in college which he graciously turned down. He later received his funeral directors license and worked for many years at Mt. Pleasant Funeral Home in Harlan. Donnie loved spending time at Norris Lake with his family, water skiing, and cliff jumping; he loved the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball, loved spending time with his niece, Addison, but more than anything, he loved his momma. Their relationship was like no other.

His quick wit and sense of humor could always bring a smile and laughter to anyone nearby. He loved easily and was loved by many! Donnie loved the Lord and was a member of the Kentenia Full Gospel Church at Wallins, KY. He lived his life with no filter and was afraid of nothing. He will be missed by many.

Donnie is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Davenport. He is survived by his loving mother, Jerris, Ketih, KY; two children, Ashley Freeman, Harlan, and Donovan Seth Davenport, Georgia; four grandchildren, Addison, Ashton, Ameria and Annsley Freeman; three sisters, Sheila Shell and husband, Rodney, Teresa Roy and husband, Bobby, and Melinda Nolan and husband, Bill; several nieces and nephews as well as a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12, 2019, from 5:00-8:00pm in the Chapel of the Harlan Funeral Home. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, at 1:00 at the Funeral Home with burial at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, KY.

The Rev. Ed Houston will officiate. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Harlan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements