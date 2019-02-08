Douglas Ray "Doug" Coker, 67, of Evarts went home to be with the Lord Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the Hazard App. Reg. Hospital. Born May 18, 1951, he was a native of Harlan County. Doug was a former coal miner having worked for Manalapan and Black Mountain Resources. He loved to fish and hunt and believed in the Pentecostal faith. He is preceded in death by his father, George D. Coker; his step-father, Eldred "Buddy" Dabney; a sister, Kathy Jean Coker; and a brother, Kenneth Cameron Coker. Survivors include his mother, Mabel Posey Coker Dabney, Evarts; two children, James Douglas Coker, Reagan, TN; Allison Key and husband, Tommy, Coxton; a sister, Vickie Coker Brown and husband, Patrick, Lakewood, CA; and a brother, Dennis Coker and wife, Verona, Elkton, KY. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Jarrett Coker, Haley Key, Ryley Key and Eli Key; and a host of other family and friends. Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 1 pm with funeral services to follow at 2 pm in the Chapel of the Evarts Funeral Home. Pastor Bruce Helton and Pastor Anthony Rowe will officiate. Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with his family and friends serving as pallbearers. Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.