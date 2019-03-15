Obituary Print Fara G. Bushnell | Visit Guest Book

Fara G. Bushnell, of Nicholasville, Ky. went to be with her Lord on Sunday, March 10th. Fara was born on October 28th, 1958 to Jim and Martha Bushnell. Fara lived in Harlan, Kentucky where she attended Harlan Independent Schools and was a member of the Harlan Baptist Church. She attended Eastern Kentucky University and received a degree in Biology. In her childhood, Fara developed a love and appreciation for animals, especially dogs and horses that defined her career after graduating from Eastern. She began with photographing horses and then pursued a career in insurance with the horse industry. She was owner and president of Fortuna Insurance Services. Fara was a breeder of Bernese Mountain dogs, Australian shepherds and a large variety of exotic birds. She was involved in rescue efforts for dogs, birds, and horses. Her love for showing Bernese Mountain dogs began with Atlas her first champion. Fara would later have many champions and compete at the Westminster Dog Show in New York. She was valued for her knowledge of not only Bernese, but many other lines in breeding of dogs. She founded the Bernese Mountain Dog Foundation in 2013 and donations in her memory will be accepted on their website:www.bmdcf.org. Bernese Mountain Dog Charitable Foundation. Fara leaves to mourn her passing her loving brother Mark and his wife Donna, James Bryan Bushnell and his wife Marissa, Jonathan Mark Bushnell, Rachel Bushnell Yost and husband Tim. She has two very special nieces, Catherine Bushnell and Clarissa Yost and one special nephew Cash Bushnell. Fara cherished her special time with many precious friends who were her family. We will forever be indebted to you for your love and care of Fara. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2019 Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for The Harlan Daily Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close