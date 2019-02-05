Obituary Print Glessie Saylor | Visit Guest Book

Glessie Mildred Saylor, age 98 of Coldiron, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday February 5, 2018. She was born September 18, 1920 to the late Walter and Maimy (Livisay) Howard. Glessie is preceded in death by her husband Claude E. Saylor, a grandson Corey Daniels, brothers: Virgil, Andy and Thrumand Howard, sisters Lula Burke and Juanita Miller and an infant son David Saylor. She is survived by her daughters: Vergetta (Richard) Brayton of OH, Wanda (Bill) McQueen of OH, Mildred (Joe) Burton of OH, Diana Edds of TN, Claudette (Will) Daniels of Coldiron, Debbie (Rodney) Huff of Bledsoe, Lisa (Dwayne) Hensley of Coldiron, one son Bruce (Tiffany) Saylor, seventeen grandchildren, twenty great grandchildren, and seventeen Great great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, friends, and her furbaby Daisy, who loved her more than anything. Visitation will be in the Chapel of Mount Pleasant Funeral Home on Thursday February 7, 2018 from 6-9 PM. Funeral service will also be in the chapel on Friday February 8, 2018 at 1 PM with the Pastor's Darlene Roberts and Carl Eldridge. Interment will follow at the Coldiron Cemetery in Coldiron with her grandsons serving as pallbearers. Mount Pleasant is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Glessie Saylor.

