Harry K. Coultas, 81, passed away March 12, 2019 at Heartland Villa in Lewisport, Kentucky. He was born in Gatchel, Indiana on May 31, 1937 to the late Margaret Verona (Sandage) and Charles M. Coultas, Sr. Also preceding him in death were brothers, Charles M. Coultas, Jr. and Doyle Coultas. Brother Harry was a 1955 graduate of Tell City High School and attended South Eastern Christian College in Winchester, Ky. He was united in marriage on June 12, 1960 to the former Kate Middleton, who survives. Brother Harry was a member of The Church of Christ. A minister all his life, his congregations included, Sulphur, LA, Rosspoint, KY, Lilly Dale Church of Christ, Gatchel, IN, Linton, IN, Mackville, KY, Turkey Creek, LA and retiring back at Rosspoint, KY. Brother Harry enjoyed fishing and gardening. Surviving is his wife of nearly 60 years, Kate Coultas, Lewisport, KY; his sons, Keith Coultas (Lonnie Fields), Cincinnati, OH, Kevin Coultas (Markita), Cannelton, IN and Kenneth Coultas (Sally), Lawrenceburg, TN; sisters, Lena Wittman, Tell City and Bonnie Welch, Nashville, TN; brother, Wilbur Coultas, Sr., Tell City; grandchildren, Ian Coultas, Evan Coultas, Ashley Coultas Stewart and Katy Coultas; four great grandchildren, Charlee and Domonic Stewart, Lexi Wood and Ryleigh Coultas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM CDT at Lilly Dale Church of Christ. Brother Ray Naugle, Brother Randy Coultas and Brother Eddie Olberding will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 3:00-7:00 PM at Huber Funeral Home, Tell City Chapel and Saturday from 9:00-11:00 AM at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lilly Dale Church of Christ Cemetery Fund. Condolences may be left at www.huberfuneralhome.net.

