Obituary
Print

Lee Roy Corder Sr.

  |   Visit Guest Book

Lee Roy Corder Sr., 79, of Lore City, passed away Wednesday (February 6, 2019) at his home. He was born June 5, 1939 in Cumberland, KY and was the son of the late Robey and Clara (Hall) Corder. Mr. Corder retired from SEORMC in 2004 after 35 years of service as a Bio Med Technician. He was a member of Lore City United Methodist Church and a graduate of Cumberland High School. In addition to his parents Lee Roy was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Mathews) Corder whom he married October 10, 1964 and passed away November 18, 2012. He is survived by three sons, Jeff Wagner, Lee (Carrie) Corder Jr., and David Corder; two granddaughters, Grace and Lilly Corder; two sisters, Margaret Corder and Brenda Eversole. Calling hours will be Sunday from 5-8 p.m. at Black-Epperson Funeral Home, Byesville where services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday with Rev. Clayton Coffey officiating. Burial will follow in Guernsey Memory Gardens. Memorial donations may be made in Lee Roy's name to Hospice of Guernsey, P.O. Box 1165, Cambridge, Ohio 43725. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.black-eppersonfuneralhomes.com
Funeral Home
Black-Epperson Funeral Home - Byesville
231 E Main Avenue P.O. Box 55
Byesville, OH 43723
(740) 685-2525
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.