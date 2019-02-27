Louanna Noe Combs, 97, passed peacefully on February 19th, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. Louanna was a loving wife and mother and an active member at Hurstbourne Christian Church, as well as a longtime member of the Christian Woman's Fellowship Association, at Beargrass Christian Church. Louanna had many friends and was a faithful participant in swim aerobics and senior club at the JCC, where fitness was a priority for her. She was a patron of the arts. Louanna was a graduate of the Harlan County High School where she was Homecoming Queen. She was an Eastern Kentucky University Colonels Fan and Alumni, Class of 1942. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband, Owen Travis Combs, Sr "Travis"; her mother, father and four brothers. She has left behind, to cherish her memory, her children, Owen Travis Combs, Jr. "Tate" and his wife, Alice Henry LeGette, Lana Gaddie and Clark Combs and his wife, Gabrielle; three grandchildren, Camille Combs Krieger "Cammie" (Jim), Megan Combs Northrop (Foster) and Lanae' Gaddie Orias (William) and six great-grandchildren, Caiden, Kelbie, Kinsey, Natalie, Tate and Colton. Her funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Highlands. Burial will be at 12:00 p.m. Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery of Harlan, Baxter, Harlan Co., KY.