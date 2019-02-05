Montgomery, Lucille - Age 99, of Grand Blanc, passed away, Friday, February 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11 AM Wednesday, February 6 at Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Flint. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Grand Blanc. Visitation will be 5-8 PM Tuesday. Those desiring may make contributions to the Humane Society of Genesee County. Lucille was born November 3, 1919 in Harlan, KY, the daughter of Carter and Louisa (Lankford) Fields. She is survived by her daughter Evelyn (Daniel) Roof of Grand Blanc; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild. Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents; and daughter, Patsy (Wayne) Leonard. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com