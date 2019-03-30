Mary Opal Campbell Threepoint - Mary Opal Campbell, 92 of Threepoint, KY passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of March 26, 2019 at The Terrace in Berea, KY. Mary Opal was born March 25, 1927 in Whitley Co., KY to the late Don and Lillie Pridemore Helton. She was a homemaker and member of the Cawood Friendship Baptist Church, Cawood, KY. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, gardening, and working for the Lord. Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her Husband, Clarence Foley; 2nd Husband, Albert L. Campbell; her son, Charles Foley; grandson, Andrew Foley; brother, Damon L. Helton; 2 nieces, Marsha Smith and Amy Lynn Smith. She is survived by her children, Mary Lou Anton of Maryland, Gary Wayne Foley of Elwood, IN, and Nancy K. (Danny) Helton of Berea, KY; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Jeff, and Jason Helton, Stephen Foley, Matthew, & Jamie Anton, Susan Thomas, Gary Foley, Jr, Kelli Hensley, Kristen Foley; host of great grandchildren, and 2 great great granddaughters; 2 sisters, Valdean Jones of Threepoint, KY and Donna (Doyle) Smith of Threepoint, KY; sister-in-law, Julia Foley; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn her passing. Visitation will be 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Friday (March 29) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Saturday (March 30) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Doyle Smith and Rev. Gary Craig officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm in the Davis Cemetery in Rockholds (Whitley Co.) KY. with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Flowers are welcomed, but memorials are suggested to the Gideons International, Harlan Camp, PO Box 1115, Harlan, KY 40831. Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mary Opal Campbell.