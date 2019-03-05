Michael David Coots passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Michael was born to Opal Poore in 1966 in Harlan Kentucky. He was raised there until he moved to Michigan to live with his father, Dwayne Coots, at age 17. Michael returned to Kentucky in 2007, when he moved with his family to Bardstown to begin work for Lee Brick & Block. Prior to his passing, Michael held title as Regional Production Manager for Lee. At home, Michael was a loving husband and father. Married for thirty years, Michael is survived by his wife, Denise, son Zachary, and his wife Maggie, son, Riley, and daughter, Kaila. Michael is also survived by his mother, Opal, brother, Tony, and mother-in-law Angeline Baker. The funeral service will be held Saturday, March 9th, at 10 AM at the Basilica of Saint Joseph Proto-Cathedral in Bardstown, Kentucky. Visitation will be 3-8pm Friday March 8 and 8-9:15 am March 9 at Barlow Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the .