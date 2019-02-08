Obituary Print Muriel Lois Logan | Visit Guest Book

Muriel Lois Logan, age 87, of Dundee, MI, and formerly of Jabez, KY, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019 at her residence. Lois was born on March 31, 1931 in Lynch, KY to the late Arthur and Emma Pittman Evans. Lois was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the love and care of her family. She was a Sunday school teacher at Cooks Chapel in Faubush and enjoyed spending time with her friends. She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Rene Hudgins and Jerry of New Boston, MI; three grandchildren, Rachel Truhn and Joe, Benjamin Logan Hudgins and Jennifer, Laurel Kobe and Scott; four great-grandchildren, Lucas Kobe, Emma Truhn, Eleanor Hudgins and Ingrid Hudgins; one sister, Janice Scruggs and Dee of Whitwell, TN; two sisters-in-law, Katie Evans of Whitwell, TN and Donna Kay Parker of Jacksboro, TN; and a cousin, Judy Gilmore of Somerset. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Logan, whom she married on July 30, 1953 in Rossville, GA and he preceded her on October 20, 2009; three brothers, Paul Evans, Hartford Evans and Randolph Evans; and one sister, Geneva Rogers. Visitation will be on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Lake Cumberland Funeral Home. Her funeral service will follow on Monday at 1:00pm at the Chapel of Lake Cumberland Funeral Home with Bro. Scott Whittle. Burial will be at Mill Springs National Cemetery. The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to Cooks Chapel Methodist Church or the Galilean Children's Home, c/o: Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1441, Somerset, KY 42502. You are welcome to view the obituary and send condolences to the family at our website: www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Lois Logan.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019

