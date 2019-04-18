|
BYRNE
Ann
Formerly of Glemsford Place, Haverhill, passed away peacefully at Catchpole Court Care Home in Sudbury on Sunday 7th April, aged 74 years. Beloved wife of Den, much loved Mum to Sally, Julie and Steven, adored Nan to Amy, Lucy, Jack, Tommy and Reuben and Mother-in-law to Dave and Sandra, she will be dearly missed by all her family. A funeral Service to Celebrate Ann's life will be held at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1FE) on Friday 26th April at 2.00pm. Immediate family flowers only please. If desired, donations in Ann's memory may be made payable to British Lung Foundation and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Ann's personal 'In Memory Page' at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 18, 2019