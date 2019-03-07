|
|
CLARK
Betty Dinah
Passed away at Cleve's Place Care Home, Haverhill on Friday 22nd February 2019, aged 94 years. Loving wife of the late Eric, much loved mum of Michael and dear grandmother. Funeral service at Steeple Bumpstead Parish Church on Friday 15th March at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard extension. Flowers or donations if wished made payable to Cruse Bereavement Care and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 7, 2019