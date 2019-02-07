|
Of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on Wednesday 16th January 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to Maureen and a dearly loved dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and friend. Funeral Service at St Marys Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60, Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 7, 2019