H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Billy EDMONDS

Billy EDMONDS Notice
Of Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at Eastcotts Nursing Home on Wednesday 16th January 2019, aged 86 years. Much loved husband to Maureen and a dearly loved dad, step-dad, grandad, great-grandad, brother and friend. Funeral Service at St Marys Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 19th February 2019 at 1.30pm followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for St Nicholas Hospice Care c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60, Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 7, 2019
