|
|
GOODWIN
Derek Walter 'Charlie'
of Great Thurlow; passed away peacefully on Monday 15th April 2019, aged 86 years. A dearly loved husband, dad & grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family. Funeral Service at Great Thurlow Parish Church on Thursday 16th May
at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Suffolk Wildlife Trust or
Great Thurlow Church PCC may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 2, 2019