Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek GOODWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek GOODWIN

Notice Condolences

Derek GOODWIN Notice
GOODWIN
Derek Walter 'Charlie'
of Great Thurlow; passed away peacefully on Monday 15th April 2019, aged 86 years. A dearly loved husband, dad & grandad who will be sadly missed by all his family. Funeral Service at Great Thurlow Parish Church on Thursday 16th May
at 2.00pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Suffolk Wildlife Trust or
Great Thurlow Church PCC may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.