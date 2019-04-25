|
|
BASHAM
Edward Alfred
Known as Ted,
formerly of Station Road, Birdbrook & recently of Bocking, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday 4th April 2019,
aged 93 years. Husband of the late Patricia, dearly loved dad of Janet & David and Alan & Christina and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Funeral Service at Three Counties Crematorium, High Garrett on Friday 3rd May at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, but if wished donations for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance Trust may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 25, 2019