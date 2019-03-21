|
|
|
DIXON
Elizabeth
The family of the late Elizabeth would like to thank all family and friends for their cards and letters and attendance at the funeral service at St Marys Church Brinkley. Thank you also to Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, for their professional and compassionate handling of arrangements.A heartfelt thank you must go to Mrs G. Tarry for the flowers and Reverend Nikki Mann for her comforting and caring service. Thanks also to all who donated to the Bowel Cancer UK Charity which totalled £1285.00.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
