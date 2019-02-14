|
Joan and the family of the late George wish to thank all who sent kind messages and flowers of sympathy following their recent sad bereavement. Thanks also to those who attended the funeral services and sent such kind donations for British Heart Foundation
in his memory. Special thanks are due to the John Farman Ward at Addenbrooke's Hospital and H. J. Paintin Funeral Directors. Please accept this as an expression of their sincere gratitude.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
