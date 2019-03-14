Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Graham COX
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Allan COX

Notice Condolences

Graham Allan COX Notice
Of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly on Friday 22nd February 2019, aged 60 years. Husband of Beverley, dearest dad of Cheryl, Michelle and Christopher and loving grandad to Shannon, Megan, Zackary, Alfie and Parker. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Steeple Bumpstead on Friday 22nd March at 11.00am, followed by private Committal. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to St. Nicholas Hospice Care or Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Grahams' personal 'In Memory Page' at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.