Of Haverhill, passed away unexpectedly on Friday 22nd February 2019, aged 60 years. Husband of Beverley, dearest dad of Cheryl, Michelle and Christopher and loving grandad to Shannon, Megan, Zackary, Alfie and Parker. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at St. Mary's Church, Steeple Bumpstead on Friday 22nd March at 11.00am, followed by private Committal. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made payable to St. Nicholas Hospice Care or Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and sent c/o Peasgood & Skeates, 12-14 Queen Street, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9EF or made via Grahams' personal 'In Memory Page' at www.peasgoodandskeates.co.uk
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 14, 2019