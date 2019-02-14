Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Cullen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Cullen

Notice Condolences

James Cullen Notice
CULLEN
James
of Bury St Edmunds, aged 54 years, sadly passed away on 2nd February 2019. Beloved son of Larry and Sarah Cullen of Kedington. Brother to Margaret and John. Will be greatly missed. Church service to be held on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 10:00am at Clare Priory, Clare, Sudbury followed by burial at St Peter & St Paul Church, Kedington at 11:30am. Flowers may be sent or donation if desired to MIND can be sent to c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.