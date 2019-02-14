|
CULLEN
James
of Bury St Edmunds, aged 54 years, sadly passed away on 2nd February 2019. Beloved son of Larry and Sarah Cullen of Kedington. Brother to Margaret and John. Will be greatly missed. Church service to be held on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 10:00am at Clare Priory, Clare, Sudbury followed by burial at St Peter & St Paul Church, Kedington at 11:30am. Flowers may be sent or donation if desired to MIND can be sent to c/o L Fulcher Funeral Directors, 80 Whiting Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 1NX
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 14, 2019