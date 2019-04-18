|
ADLEM
Joan
Formerly of
Priory Avenue, Haverhill; Passed away peacefully at The Meadows Care Home, on Sunday 31st March 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved mum to Gordon & Anita and Dawn & Bob, most treasured granny and great nan. Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Thursday 9th May at 12.15pm followed by interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Flowers or if wished donations for Minster Care Management Ltd (to benefit The Meadows Entertainment Fund) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Apr. 18, 2019