Of Helions Bumpstead, passed away peacefully on Friday 18th January 2019, aged 91 years. Devoted wife of Peter, much loved mother of Mark and Claire and dear granny of Matthew. Funeral Service at Cam Valley Crematorium, Great Chesterford (CB10 1RP) on Monday 18th February at 3.00pm. If desired a touch of colour may be worn. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations for Cancer Research UK or Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 7, 2019