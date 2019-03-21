|
|
BADCOCK
Mary
Of Burwell.
Passed peacefully away after a short illness on Wednesday 13th March 2019, aged 75 years. Beloved wife to the late Dennis and a much loved mum of Mark, Sally and Mary. Sister to John and Jane and dear grandma of Lance, Josh, George, Megan and Harry.
Great grandmother to Keegan. Funeral Service to be held at St Marys Church Burwell on Friday 29th March at 2.00pm,
followed by private interment. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to
'The Intensive Care Unit Addenbrooke's Hospital 1170103' and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 21, 2019