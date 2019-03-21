Home

Southgate
25 Duchess Drive
Newmarket, Suffolk CB8 8AG
CB8 8AG
BYAM
Mim (Muriel)
Of Kennett.
Passed peacefully away at her home in Newmarket on Monday 11th March 2019, in her 100th year. Beloved wife to the late George and much loved mum of Mary and Susan. A dear nan, great-nana and mother-in-law. Funeral Service to be held at St Nicholas Church Kennett on Wednesday 10th April at 12.00midday, followed by Cremation. Family flowers only please but donations if desired may be made payable to St Nicholas Church and sent care of Southgate of Newmarket Funeral Directors, 25 Duchess Drive, Newmarket CB8 8AG
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 21, 2019
