|
|
Of Cowlinge; Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday 23rd January 2019, aged 87 years. Beloved wife of the late Jim and much loved by her family and many friends. Funeral Service at All Saints Church, Kirtling on Wednesday 13th February at 12.00noon followed by interment in the churchyard. Flowers if wished, or donations for Kirtling All Saints Church (to benefit the Restoration Fund) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 7, 2019