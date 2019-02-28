|
Passed away at Addenbrookes Hospital on Friday 15th February 2019, aged 69 years, following a tragic accident at home. Devoted husband of Lin, much loved dad of Justine and Gemma, dearest father-in-law of Keith and Chris and loving grandad of Ashley, Scarlett and Jasmine. He will be so greatly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral Service will take place at St Mary's Church, Haverhill on Tuesday 19th March at 12.30pm followed by Interment in Haverhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, but if wished, donations may be made payable to St Mary's PCC Haverhill or Anthony Nolan and sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd., 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE.
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 28, 2019