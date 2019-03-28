Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.J. Paintin Ltd
60 Withersfield Road
Haverill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
01440 703218
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Deeks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Morton Deeks

Notice Condolences

Paul Morton Deeks Notice
DEEKS
Paul Murton
Of Haverhill and formerly of Kedington. Died at home on Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 76 years. A much loved dad, grandad, and great grandad. Funeral Service at Kedington Parish Church on Thursday 4th April at 2:00pm followed by interment in the churchyard extension. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for MacMillan Cancer Support (to benefit The Nursing Fund) or St Nicholas Hospice Care (to benefit Hospice at Home) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.