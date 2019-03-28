|
DEEKS
Paul Murton
Of Haverhill and formerly of Kedington. Died at home on Tuesday 12th March 2019, aged 76 years. A much loved dad, grandad, and great grandad. Funeral Service at Kedington Parish Church on Thursday 4th April at 2:00pm followed by interment in the churchyard extension. Family flowers only please but if wished donations for MacMillan Cancer Support (to benefit The Nursing Fund) or St Nicholas Hospice Care (to benefit Hospice at Home) may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road, Haverhill, Suffolk, CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Mar. 28, 2019