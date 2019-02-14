Home

SURRIDGE
Ronald Keith (Ron)
Of Great Bradley; Passed away peacefully on Friday 1st February 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband to Monica, much loved dad to Elaine & Keith and Rosalind & Jason and dearest grandad to Kristopher. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at Great Bradley Parish Church on Thursday 21st February 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard. Immediate family flowers only please but if wished donations to H. J. Paintin Ltd, Donation A/C to benefit British Heart Foundation, Cancer Research UK and Arthur Rank Hospice Charity and may be sent c/o H. J. Paintin Ltd, 60 Withersfield Road,
Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 9HE
Published in Haverhill Echo on Feb. 14, 2019
