FECK, Aileen Fay (Fay) (nee Redward). 30.03.1937 - 07.03.2019 Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 7, 2019, aged 81 years. Loved wife of Gil. Adored mother and mother-in-law of Jenny, Robin and Liz, Kerry and Jeremy, Nigel and Tania. Loved by all of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. We have lost a very special little lady. A Graveside Service to celebrate Fay's life will be held at the Mangatera Cemetery, Dannevirke on Tuesday, March 12 at 11.30am. Messages to the family c/- [email protected] or mailed to 1 Jull Crescent, Waipukurau.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2019