KING, Alister. 15.01.1938-06.02.2019. Aged 81 Years. Dearly loved husband of Dianne. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff and Gillian, and Bronwyn and Mark. Loved Papa of Alex, Kieran, Jasper, and Emmi. A well- respected teacher throughout Hawke's Bay. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for your care of Alister. A funeral service for Alister will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church, cnr Church & Puketapu Roads, Taradale, Napier on Monday February 11, 2019 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'King Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 9, 2019