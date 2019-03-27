Home

Angela ALLAN

Angela ALLAN Notice
ALLAN, Angela. Died suddenly at her home in Hastings on March 22, 2019, in her 79th year. Beloved wife of Bill. Much loved mother of Jimmy (Gold Coast), Corrina (deceased), Desiree (Brisbane), Evana (France), and Karl. Adored special Mum of Simeon. A service to celebrate Angela's life will be held in St Peter Chanel Church, 817 Gordon Road, Raureka, Hastings on Friday, March 29 at 11.00am. Messages to the Allan Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 27, 2019
