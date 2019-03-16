|
CHONG, Angela. Born July 23, 1955 in Guangzhou, China, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019. Loved wife of the late Raymond. She is lovingly remembered and will be greatly missed by her sons and their wives: Gavin and Rachel, Rodney and Amy, her daughters and their husbands, Joanne and Fergus, Lisa and Sangyeon; her grandchildren Amelia, Elliana, Hamish, Grayson and Chloe, among countless others across the wider family and friends, that she has touched throughout her life. A private funeral was held on March 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice, PO Box 8119, Havelock North 4157 or www.cranfordhospice.org.nz would be gratefully received.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2019